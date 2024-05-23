Shaughna Phillips shares one change she wants to see on Love Island

Shaughna Phillips has revealed the one change she wants to see on the next series of Love Island.

The reality star first appeared on screens in early 2020, which she was a contestant on the first winter series of Love Island. Shaughna was coupled up with Callum Jones, before he came back from Casa Amor and recoupled with Molly Smith.

Now, as the eleventh series of Love Island is due to begin next month, Shaughna has admitted that she would like producers to implement a certain change.

In an interview with The Sun, the 30-year-old reflected on the show’s previous history with couples.

“I don’t want to see a 29-year-old boy cracking on with a 19-year-old girl,” Shaughna argued.

“It’s creepy. I don’t like it and I don’t want to watch it. Maybe the [minimum age] needs to be upped to 21,” she considered.

“The All Stars series was incredible and I do think it was the CPR that the show needed. But I think they need to branch out and widen their pool a little bit. I’m 30 and I don’t want to watch 19-year-olds chatting each other up because, to me, they’ve not even lived yet – and a 19-year-old is still a child,” she explained further.

“They need older people, maybe some who have kids. But when they’re really young, in my opinion, it’s boring. When I was on Love Island I was 25 and I was one of the oldest people, and that’s sad,” Shaughna concluded.

Shaughna’s comments came as the producers behind Love Island recently revealed the start date for series 11.

Yesterday (May 22nd), the Love Island team took to social media to confirm that the show will be returning in just a few weeks’ time.

“We’re coming in hot! Love Island returns Monday 3rd June,” they penned at the time, alongside a promotional snap of host Maya Jama.