Shaughna Phillips reveals why she’s been ‘struggling’ recently

Shaughna Phillips has been opening up about ‘struggling’ in recent times.

The former Love Island star has admitted that she’s been finding it difficult 'over the last few weeks' since her daughter Lucia is reaching so many new milestones.

Shaughna welcomed Lucia into the world in April of last year with her ex-boyfriend Billy.

Now, the former reality star has shared an insight into how she feels as her daughter grows up.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shaughna posted a selfie with her one-year-old to her 1.4M Instagram followers.

She added text to the image that reads, “I won’t lie, I’ve been struggling with all the changes that have happened over the last few weeks”.

“Such a toss up between loving seeing Lucia grow and reach so many milestones, while also realising she’s not my little newborn anymore, and wishing the baby stage lasted a little longer”.

Credit: Shaughna Phillips Instagram

Shaughna then went on to reveal that her daughter has taken her very first steps.

“She’s also taken her first steps the last couple of days, and we’ve packed away the Doona and got a big girl car seat (screams internally)”.

Phillips closed off by adding, “It just all goes so fast doesn’t it”.

This candid insight comes shortly after Shaughna celebrated Lucia’s first birthday on April 4 and her own 30th birthday on April 11.

To celebrate the special occasion, the mum-of-one showcased an adorable video compilation of Lucia’s first year on earth.

As she reflected on her baby girl’s first year, she penned an emotional tribute to say, “Happy 1st birthday my darling daughter Lucia. You are more than I ever could have imagined, life truly started when you arrived”.

“You are the happiest little girl with a determination and independence that I know is going to take the world by storm one day! The sky is the limit for you my dream girl. We love you so much, my little Aries twin”.