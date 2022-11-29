Shaughna Phillips reveals was scared when she didn’t feel her baby move

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has opened up about the worries she had when she couldn't feel her baby move at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Shaughna is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend who she has not shared on social media yet.

Speaking to OK! Shaughna explained her fears over not being able to feel her baby kick and how her mental health was solely focused on feeling the baby move.

She said, “Everyone always says there’s a golden 12-week mark, where all the worries simply go away, but it’s not like that at all. It was after I felt the baby move for the first time that I started relaxing. It’s reassuring”.

“But before you feel that, it’s a scary time. I think it consumed my whole mental health prior to the movement”.

The 28-year-old went on to describe her pregnancy as a ‘miracle’, but revealed she doesn’t like using pregnancy apps as she has had negative experiences with the medical world, including losing her dad.

“I’ve actually tried to take a step back from pregnancy apps. And I feel like I’ve only had a negative experience when it comes to medical scenarios. I’m instantly a pessimist as a result…”, she added.

Since the former reality TV star has been able to feel her baby movements more, she has announced, “It’s incredible to think there’s like an actual human moving around inside me”.

Phillips shared the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child in October of this year by posting a sweet black and white video of her getting an ultrasound and showing her positive pregnancy test.