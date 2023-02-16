Shaughna Phillips responds to claims she edited baby bump snaps

Shaugna Phillips has had a candid discussion about her pregnancy experience recently.

The former Love Island star has opened up about the ‘toughest part of pregnancy’ for her so far and having to deny claims she’s been editing pictures her blossoming baby bump.

Speaking in her OK! Column, Shaughna shut down trolls claiming she was editing photos of her bump. “Even now, I still get comments on my pictures, accusing me of editing my body. Please point out where I've edited? I've got this huge belly, why would I edit it?”.

“It's very, very strange. I've never looked at my bump and thought, 'Oh, I need to edit this, edit that'. I've seen these comments on Molly-Mae Hague's posts from when she was pregnant, too”.

“That's definitely been the biggest thing I've had to overcome. I think just just getting used to all of the body changes and being okay with it has been a challenge”.

Shaughna has also revealed how the past few weeks of pregnancy have been affecting her mentally and physically.

“I've been quite lucky during my pregnancy to be honest. My hormones are unruly during my period, so I thought it would be even worse during my pregnancy. But until today, it hasn't been too bad. Now, I feel more irritable”.

“I've reached the toughest part of my pregnancy. I've been so up and down and can hardly catch my breath with my hormones”.

The 28-year-old then spoke about the physical changes she has been going through. “I've completely lost my appetite. It could be because there's not much space left, the baby might be pressing on my stomach…This, paired with my average wake-up time being 4am, might be the reason behind my dizzy spells these days too”.

“The biggest struggle I've experienced throughout my pregnancy is dealing with my changing body”.

“When you're a woman, it's frowned upon for you to get bigger unless it's confirmed you're pregnant. And as soon as you're not pregnant, you're expected to go back to being how you were before. You have to unlearn those things that were just taught from a very young age. That's very hard”.

All of this on top of her boyfriend Billy being arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, has been “challenging” for the former reality TV star, who announced the couple were expecting their first child together back in October 2022.