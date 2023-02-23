Shaughna Phillips explains regret over not finding out her baby’s gender

Shaughna Phillips has admitted that she wishes she knew the gender of her firstborn.

The former Love Island contestant is due to give birth to her first child next month. She has been writing a weekly column for OK! throughout her pregnancy.

So far in her pregnancy journey, Shaughna has been adamant that she did not want to be told the gender of her baby, and that she wanted to keep it a surprise.

However, in this week’s column, the 28-year-old has shared the revelation that she now regrets not finding out her baby’s gender.

“That incentive to push when giving birth was one of the deciding factors in not finding out the baby's gender – so many people have said to me it helps not knowing!” Shaughna began.

“But I've also had so many people telling me ‘you're definitely having a girl’ or ‘definitely having a boy,’” she added. “My mind changes every day about what I am having, so now I don't really have any expectations.”

The reality star then went on to share the reason why she wishes she knew her baby’s gender. “I'm not sure I made the right choice by deciding not to find out the gender. It's not that it's stopped me connecting to the baby, but I definitely think if I knew what they are, it would feel a lot more personal,” she explained.

“I would prefer to be able to say ‘my daughter’ or ‘my son’. At the moment, I still refer to the baby as 'it' or sometimes 'he', just by default.”

Shaughna also teased that she is now tempted to find out her baby’s gender before she goes into labour. “I'm going to a scan on my own for the first time soon – and I am tempted to find out the gender and not tell anyone!” she exclaimed.

“I'm going to wait until I'm laying down on the bed to decide if I want to ask. I've only got a few weeks left so I could keep it a secret… Everyone in my family – including my own mum! – have threatened to disown me if I find out now, but I feel like, for my own soul, I need to know,” Shaughna concluded.

We can’t wait to find out if it’s a boy or a girl!