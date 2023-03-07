Shaughna Phillips delights fans with video of dreamy baby shower

Shaughna Phillips has shared an insight into her baby shower and it looked like heaven on earth.

The behind-the-scenes from her baby shower comes a day after the former Love Island star announced she was in early labour.

Posting a video compilation to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Shaughna delighted fans with a glimpse at her party.

The clip shows everything from a stunning balloon display that reads, ‘Our greatest adventure yet’, a stunning table full of fruit and snacks, huge lights that spelled out ‘Baby’, and a two-tiered neutral cake.

A bear theme was obvious throughout the event with large teddies decorating the room and a teddy bear sitting on top of the beautiful cake.

Shaughna captioned the video, “BABY SHOWER BLISS. Sunday couldn’t have been any more perfect for my baby shower, celebrating my baby with all of my favourite people in one room”.

“I am so ready for the next part of my life to begin, my sunshine baby is going to be loved beyond words, whenever you’re ready little one, I’m waiting”.

Phillips continued, “The day could not have gone as amazing as it did without my family at @off_limits_ent, I am so lucky to have you all, thank you all so much for making the day so special”.

“The biggest thank you to all of the small businesses that made the day what it was, your creativeness and talent is second to none! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”, she kindly added.

The former reality TV star shared an exciting update on her pregnancy yesterday when she revealed she was in early labour.

Along with a video of Shaughna getting ready for an event before quickly heading to hospital, she explained, “Things took a turn and I was on the way to the hospital, and have been told I’m in early labour”.

“Home now, baby still tucked up nicely, and waiting for nature to do it’s thang”.