Sharon Osbourne reveals her 3-year-old granddaughter has COVID

The former X Factor judge has opened up about how her son, Jack’s three-year-old daughter Mini, tested positive for coronavirus.

“Just goes to show you, she’s 3 years of age, that children can get COVID,” Sharon stated. The 67-year-old is a co-host for The Talk, and was due to appear in person on the show yesterday, for the season 11 premier.

Instead, Sharon had to video call into the studio. “I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it,” Sharon exclaimed. “And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with COVID,” she went on to explain.

Thankfully, Sharon assured us that Mini’s condition isn’t too bad. “She’s okay, she’s doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don't,” she added, before revealing that her granddaughter caught the virus from “someone who works for my son.”

While Mini tested positive for coronavirus, the rest of the family have appeared to escape it, all testing negative. Sharon herself has had to take numerous tests to make sure she’s all clear. Itching to get back to work though, Sharon explained she has, “one more week left of quarantining and then I'm out.”

Before this whole ordeal occurred though, the whole family including Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, their son Jack, his three daughters, Pearl, Andy Rose and Mini, and Jack’s girlfriend, Aree Gearhart, all took a family holiday together in August.

Jack posted a sweet family photo to mark the occasion. “Vacation vibes! #summer2020,” the caption read.