Sharon Osbourne pens heartfelt tribute for daughter Kelly’s birthday

The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has shared the sweetest and most heartfelt message for her youngest daughter Kelly to wish her a happy birthday.

Sharon took to Instagram to post the birthday message with a cute throwback photo of Kelly in the arms of her rockstar dad Ozzy, to her 1.1M followers.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my Daughter @kellyosbourne! Over the last two years I have seen you grow into a strong wise women and an inspiration to me”.

“Most importantly you’re kind, thoughtful, loving and one of the funniest people I know! Love you my angel. MaMa”.

Many famous pals of the 70-year-old headed to the comments to also wish Kelly well on her special day.

TV personality Amanda Kloots penned, “Awww happy birthday Kelly!”, while film producer and co-host to Kelly’s podcast Jess Beacher simply said, “Happy happy @kellyclarkson”.

“Happy birthday @kellyosbourne where’s the time gone! Love you”, added celebrity hairdresser Lino Carbosiero MBE”.

Kelly also commented on the birthday tribute, writing, "I love you Mumma".

Ozzy Osbourne posted a more recent snap of him and Kelly smiling from ear to ear together on a red carpet to his 5.1M Instagram followers.

Kelly’s brother, Jack, also shared his birthday wishes for her online by posting an adorable snap of them when they were little kids. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @kellyclarkson”.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne welcomed Kelly, their second born, into the world in October 1984, a year after they had their first child, Aimee, in September 1983.

Their youngest child and only son, Jack, came along a year after Kelly in November 1985.

Kelly is currently pregnant with her first baby. She announced the wonderful news that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, back in May. At the start of this month, the couple confirmed they’re having a little boy.