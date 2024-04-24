Sharon Horgan speaks out for the first time since father’s death

Sharon Horgan has spoken out for the first time since her father’s passing.

The Bad Sisters actress’ father, John Horgan, sadly died on December 28 at the age of 83.

Almost four months on, Sharon has now chosen to share a beautiful tribute to her late dad.

Last night, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to unveil numerous snaps from throughout John’s life, including many with his beloved family members.

“I haven’t posted for a while. My darling dad died at Christmas and I hadn’t – and still haven’t – learned how to accept condolences properly,” Sharon wrote at the beginning of her caption.

“But I was at the IFTAs [Irish Film and Television Awards] at the weekend and it was my first one without him and lots of people talked to me about having met my dad and what a gorgeous man he was. And he really was. Such a dude,” she gushed.

The Catastrophe star then went on to recall one fond memory of her father.

“I was so proud of him and how he could talk to anyone. I remember him bending Brian Gleeson’s ear last IFTAS about how characterfully he ate an egg and onion sandwich in Bad Sisters,” she teased.

”He was my biggest cheerleader but also the best at levelling it all and reminding you not to get ahead of yourself that none of it matters. He loved nothing more than tickling a grandchild or having a pint in the sun. And he really rocked a hat,” Sharon continued.

“I miss him terribly. Sending love to anyone who’s lost someone they love, be recently or not so recently. Life is hard but it does go on,” she concluded, adding: “So. Back to posting photos, thanking people for dresses and what not and plugging my wares. Think he’d be happy with that.”

Many famous faces have since sent Sharon their condolences in her comments section.

”Sorry for your loss. Xx,” replied comedian Sarah Millican.

“Love you sis,” added Sharon’s Bad Sisters co-star Eve Hewson.