Shannon Singh sets the record straight on her Love Island return

Shannon Singh was this season’s very first Islander to be dumped from the Love Island villa on episode three of the new series. While her time on the reality dating show might have been short-lived, Shannon walked away with no regrets.

Since the Scottish influencer only lasted barely 48 hours on the show, many viewers believe Shannon will make a shock return later on in the series, perhaps in the Casa Amor episode, with the rumour mill saying that the 22-year-old is still on the Island, waiting to make her big re-entrance.

However, taking to Instagram on Friday morning, Shannon returned to social media with an Instagram caption which leads us to believe that the former Islander is gone for good.

“IM BACK EVERYONE! cannot believe the amount of support I’ve received. I love every single one of you!!” Shannon wrote alongside a stunning bikini snap with the location pinned at London, United Kingdom — signalling that she isn’t anywhere near the Love Island villa, and is seemingly no longer self-isolating like the rest of the cast members.

“Thank you to my best friend for life @rubykellll for running my socials whilst I was gone- gutted but SO grateful for the opportunity. Everyone please #bekind,” Shannon sweetly wrote.

Shannon was booted out of the villa at the beginning of Wednesday night’s episode, after newbie Chloe coupled up with Shannon’s beau Aaron, leaving the Influencer single once again.

Since her bombshell entrance into the villa on Tuesday’s episode, Chloe has been inundated with vile hate comments from internet trolls, even receiving quite a few death threats. Since then, Love Island have released a statement saying that this sort of online abuse won’t be tolerated.

“We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all of our cast and their family members,” the statement read, continuing, “Last night’s episode created strong reactions but some viewers’ posts were wholly unacceptable.”

“We take these matters extremely seriously and will support our cast members and their families in reporting such posts. We would once again urge our viewers to think before posting, and remember that our Islanders are people with feelings.”