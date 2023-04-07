Shameless star Emmy Rossum announces secret birth of second child

Emmy Rossum is now a mum-of-two!

The Shameless USA star has confirmed that she has secretly welcomed her second child into the world, alongside her husband Sam Esmail.

The couple are now parents to a baby boy, after Emmy gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, in May 2021.

The 36-year-old chose to take to Instagram last night to announce that she had become a mum again.

Emmy decided to share three black-and-white snaps – one of her newborn son’s footprints, one of her never-before-seen baby bump, and the final image being a close-up shot of her new bundle of joy.

“04.05.23,” she wrote in her caption, confirming the date that her baby boy arrived. “On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born.”

After revealing her wonderful news, Emmy began to receive many surprised and delighted messages from friends and fans alike.

“The fact none of us knew she was pregnant again,” one follower marvelled. “she’s so good at hiding it”.

Credit: Emmy Rossum Instagram

“The best Wednesday ever,” wrote Emmy’s The Crowded Room co-star Amanda Seyfried.

“Congrats lovely!”, added 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs.

This is not the first time that Emmy has kept a pregnancy and birth away from the public eye. In May 2021, the actress’ fans were shocked to learn that she had become a mum by welcoming a baby girl.

At the time, Emmy wrote her daughter’s birth announcement in a similar way to which she has now written her son’s.

"5.24.21," she captioned her post. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

Emmy and Mr. Robot creator Sam first met in 2013, when Emmy landed a role in the film Comet. The couple soon began to date and have kept their relationship quite private ever since.

The pair got engaged in August 2015, and then subsequently tied the knot in May 2017 during a beautiful service in New York.

Congratulations to the family-of-four!