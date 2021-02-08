Shailene Woodley is reportedly engaged to NFL’s Aaron Rodgers

It’s an exciting time for Shailene Woodley and her alleged fiancé, American football player Aaron Rodgers.

Just days after it was reported that the pair were dating, Aaron revealed in his MVP acceptance speech during the tenth annual CBS ‘NFL Honors’ show, that he is engaged — of course leaving the name of his fiancé out.

“2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped, playing for very little fans,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback recalled, before revealing his big relationship news.

“I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career,” he casually announced, before going on to thank his finacé.

While Aaron failed to name Shailene as his future bride, it’s been presumed that she is the one whom he was talking about, since a source revealed to E! News earlier last week that the two had been dating and enjoying a long-distance relationship for quite some time.

“They have kept things private and low key,” the insider explained.

Previously, the Big Little Lies star had been dating rugby player Ben Volavola since 2017, before announcing their split in April 2020, with Woodley revealing that she wasn’t ready to commit.

“I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself,” the 29-year-old actress explained in an interview with Bustle.

However, it seems Shailene has now found 'the one' and is ready to settle down, if the rumours are to be believed. As of now though, both Shailene and Aaron have yet to either confirm or deny these engagement speculations.