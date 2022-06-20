Sex Education star steps into Emily Brontë’s shoes for upcoming biopic

We have brand new images from the upcoming film EMILY, based on the life of historical author Emily Brontë.

Not only do we have a new sneak peek into the film, but we also know its release date!

EMILY tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë, who is famously known for writing Wuthering Heights, a gothic romance novel published in 1847.

The film stars Emma Mackey, as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. Mackey is known for her roles as 'Maeve Wiley' in Sex Education, and 'Jacqueline de Bellefort' in Death on the Nile.

In one of the images, we can see Emma Mackey getting close to her co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen who plays her love interest 'Weightman'.

EMILY explores the relationships that inspired her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling- The Musketeers) and Anne (Amelia Gething- The Spanish Princess); her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen- The Lost Daughter, The Haunting of Bly Manor) and her care for her maverick brother (Fionn Whitehead- The Duke, Dunkirk) whom she idolises.

The film also stars Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Baby, Gentleman Jack).

The director, Frances O’Connor is making her directorial debut with EMILY. Not only is Frances the director, but she also wrote the film's screenplay.

As for the release date, EMILY will be released nationwide on October 14, 2022 and we cannot wait to see it.