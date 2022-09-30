Settle in from the awful weather with these weekend telly films

Has anyone else been hiding away from the rainy weather today?

The temperatures outside are suddenly beginning to drop, and we can’t think of anything more perfect than snuggling up on the sofa this weekend, with a fluffy blanket and some fantastic films.

If you want to know what the telly has to offer over the next few days, then we’ve got you covered! Check out our favourite picks from this weekend’s film selection:

Erin Brockovich (Friday 9:50pm, RTÉ 2)

Based on a true story, Julia Roberts gives an Oscar-winning performance in this 2000 flick as Erin, a legal assistant who discovers a dark secret within her company, which is affecting the health of the local Californian residents. With the help of her employer, she sets out to make things right and to unmask the truth.

Independence Day (Friday 8:00pm, E4)

This sci-fi thriller follows Will Smith as Captain Steve Hiller, who is plummeted into chaos when a fleet of aliens crash into Earth and begin to attack. As everyone else begins to flee, Captain Hiller teams up with the president (Bill Pullman) and a computer genius (Jeff Goldblum) in an attempt to save humanity.

The Break-Up (Friday 9:00pm, Comedy Central)

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn play Brooke and Gary, a couple in their thirties who decide to break up after a series of petty fights. However, when both of them refuse to leave their home, the pair enter into an awkward filibuster, hoping that the other will give up and leave the house. A comedic joy!

Peter Rabbit (Saturday 4:40pm, E4)

One for the kiddos among us! Based on the popular character from Beatrix Potter, James Corden voices the beloved Peter Rabbit, whose world gets turned upside down when the owner of the farm of which he inhabits passes away. When the farm’s new owner (Domhnall Gleeson) vows to rid the land of Peter and his friends, the animals band together to save their home and to soften the new owner’s heart.

Knives Out (Saturday 9:45pm, RTÉ 1)

Daniel Craig leads this all-star murder mystery as detective Benoit Blanc, who is called upon to investigate the apparent suicide of crime author Harlan Thrombey. As Blanc looks deeper into the lives of Harlan’s family, he soon begins to discover that their seemingly idyllic life might not be so idyllic after all. This one is full of twists and turns, and its sequel is due to be released on Netflix this December 23!

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (Saturday 8:45pm, Channel 4)

One for all the Star Wars fans! This 2015 installment of the popular franchise series sees scavenger Rey (Daisy Ridley), ex-stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and pilot Poe (Oscar Isaac) team up against a new order that is threatening the Republic. The trio band together to protect their homeland, whilst also embarking on a search for the last Jedi.

Back To The Future (Sunday 4:40pm, ITV2)

A classic from 1985! When Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally travels back to the 1950s in his eccentric friend Doc’s time machine, he initially believes that he has achieved an incredible feat. However, when he realises that travelling so far into the past threatens his own existence, Marty suddenly has to race against the clock to make sure his parents all over again as teenagers, thus ensuring that he won’t disappear forever.