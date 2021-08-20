Setting up your bar cart: How to get the most Instagrammable layout

Bar carts are the decorating trend that has taken the world by storm and we’re absolutely OBSESSED with the gorgeous trinkets and glittering glasses that have taken over our feeds.

Utterly functional as well as super beautiful, these nods to a more glamorous time will elevate your evening drinks to a whole other level, giving major vintage vibes. However, the set up of these little drinks trolleys is as important as the cart itself, with some truly inspired bar cart styling happening over on Instagram.

So whether you’re going for a more masculine whiskey and cut crystal bar cart or a full blown peony flowers and champagne drinks trolley, these are the items you need to make up the basis on your drinks cart!

Cocktail shaker

What is a drinks cart without a cocktail set! Cocktail shakers, strainers and stirrers are the basics of any cocktail cart worth its salt, and it tells your guests you know what you’re doing. This Meadows and Byrne gold 6 Piece Cocktail Set contains everything you need to make your favourite cocktails at home and is the ideal play piece for any cocktail connoisseur! The set includes a 450 ml stainless steel cocktail shaker with an acacia wood lid, dual spirit measuring jug, wooden muddler, bar knife, mixing spoon, cocktail strainer and a recipe book – everything you need to get you started!

Ice Bucket

Ice buckets add that extra level of glam and professionalism to your bar cart, keeping all that champagne you’re drinking cool! But really, it’s a very handy piece to have, especially if you’re having a party and want to keep drinks cool without having to run back and forth to the kitchen constantly. This beautiful piece from Barkers, the fabulous ice bucket from Yvonne Ellen, is ideal for keeping your favourite beverages super cool, and is a wonderful addition to any cocktail party.

Pitcher

Making sangria or a big batch of cocktails? A pitcher is an absolute must have! The first and one of the most important pieces of glassware you should be buying, you want a shape and size that will suit multiple functions, like this big and sturdy Classic Glass Pitcher from The Kitchen Whisk, which holds just under 2.5 litres! Fantastic for juice, water or your favourite concoctions! Mouth blown and hand crafted, it will make a subtle and functional but beautiful addition to your cart.

Decanter

Another sophisticated drink prep must-have, the wine decanter is a great option if you’re serious about wine and very into wine tasting – otherwise it’s mostly just a pretty jug to let your wine breathe in – which we’re not saying no to! This decanter from Arnott’s is part of a timeless and elegant Galway Crystal Living range. Combining style, quality and functionality with a very attractive price range, this contemporary range is distinguishable by its effortless design, appealing to the modern eye.

Cocktail glasses

You can’t have a bar cart without having some fairly show stopping cocktail glasses! Add some style and panache to your dining, with this set of 2 cocktail saucer glasses from Home Store and More for only €6.99! Each glass has a capacity of 20cl and the classy coupe shaped cocktail glasses are perfect for a champagne toast or serving a variety of cocktails like martinis, margaritas and cosmopolitans. The glass is specifically designed to stop spillage and to add decor to the rim of the glass. It also very elegant as you can hold the glass by the neck and drink. Ideal for elegant sipping!

Drink accessories

A glitzy cocktail is all well and good, but what really make sit an experience is having all the trappings that go with it! That means napkins, straws and decorations, to really put it over the edge! These stainless steel straws from Meadows and Byrne are the perfect eco-addition to your cocktail! These stirrers from The Organised Store are definitely one of our favourite finds though, as their little tropical toppers give us major cocktail on the beach vibes! Put some ping in your piña colada, flair in your fizz, or magic in your Mai tai with the Glass Cocktail Swizzle Sticks from BarCraft!

After those basics it's up to you! What look will you create with your accessories? Something edgy and modern, or more of a soft vintage look? You only limit is your imagination!