Serve up a delicious Irish Temper cocktail with this simple recipe

Now that summer is quickly coming to an end, we’re preparing for all things cosy as the seasons change, and with autumn right around the corner, we’re planning on embracing all the wonderful aspects it has to offer, including deliciously warming drinks.

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur has just the recipe to help the transition to autumn with their delicious Irish Temper cocktail.

This tasty cocktail is a real crowd pleaser and is perfect to whip out at gatherings with loved ones or if sipping solo. The harmonious blend of rum and coffee make a warming and indulgent drink that’s perfect for the colder months.

Unlike other cream liqueurs, Five Farms contains a generous 10% of whiskey, providing a rich and indulgent taste that lingers on the palate.

Five Farms has an array of delicious flavours such as butterscotch, caramel fondue and vanilla bean that have all been crafted with passion and precision. These lush flavours coat the mouth with tastes of coffee with fresh cream, dulce de leche, coconut, maple, and Belgian waffles.

Whether relaxing by a crackling fireplace or hosting a party, the balanced flavours of coffee and spiced rum suits any occasion. Finish with some fresh Irish whipped cream and espresso beans to create the ultimate treat for a cosy evening.

Five Farms Irish Temper

Ingredients

2 oz | Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

1 oz | spiced rum

3 oz | espresso

1 tsp | sugar

How to Make

Add Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur, spiced rum, espresso, and sugar into a shaker Dry shake for 20 – 30 seconds Add ice to the shaker Shake for 20 – 30 seconds until chilled Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice Top with whipped cream and espresso beans Sláinte!

Five Farms Irish Cream liqueur, which retails at €35 (700ml bottle) has collected several awards since its inception. These include the highest-ranking Irish cream liqueur in history at The Ultimate Spirit Challenge in 2018, Drinks Producer of the Year 2023 by Good Food Ireland and a Gold Medal in the Spirits & Liqueurs – Cream Liqueurs Category at the Blas na hEireann Awards.

Five Farms is available in most independent off-licences, and an increasing number of pubs, hotels, and restaurants, along with O’Brien’s, Tesco, Super Valu, Centra, Spar, Euro Spar, Blarney Woolen Mills, and Marks & Spencer.

For more information visit https://fivefarmsirishcream.com/