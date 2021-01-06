Serena Williams’ hubby responds to cruel comments about her weight

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian valiantly comes to her defence when a former tennis player makes cruel comments about her weight and age in a recent interview.

81-year-old Ion Tiriac, who also happens to own the Madrid Open tennis tournament, made disparaging comments about Serena in an interview with Romanian television channel TVR.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as he did 15 years ago,” the former tennis player remarked, adding, “Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire. From all points of view.”

However, these comments did not sit well with Serena’s loving husband. When one person shared the translated video to social media, commenting, “Safe to say Serena will never play Madrid again…”, Ohanian simply responded by saying, “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks.”

Clearly quite peeved by these unnecessary remarks, the next day Ohanian went on to write, “Had to Google it… turns out my 3 year old has more Grand Slam victories than this [clown emojis],” referring to Tiriac’s lack of winning titles compared to Serena’s whopping 23 Grand Slam titles.

Obviously Ohanian is shamelessly in love with and proud of his amazing wife, as he went on to share, “2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family.”

Now that’s a new year’s resolution we can absolutely get behind!