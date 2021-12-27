Sequins: how to wear them without looking like a disco ball!

Sequins are the ultimate festive addition to your outfit, but it can be all too easy to go overboard.

If you want some sparkle but don't want to go down the "Christmas bauble" route, follow our tips for getting it just right…

1. Accessorise

You don't need to go full on glamour queen with sequins – a statement bag or belt is enough to have you looking Christmas party ready. Olivia Palermo gets it right with a simple sequined belt and bag combo:

2. Break it up

Pairing sequins with casual fabrics like cotton and denim is a great way to add some effortless sparkle. We need this gold blazer in our wardrobes!

3. Tone things down

Dark and muted colour palettes can have just as much of an impact as bolder colours. Go for gunmetal grey over shiny silver, or pewter and bronze over gold for a really sophisticated look. Lauren Conrad has the right idea:

4. Make it matte

You don't have to sparkle like a Seventies disco in your sequins – look for matte coatings instead. We love this black crop top and skirt combo!

5. Choose one key piece

Add a sequined piece to your outfit and dress it like you would any other fabric. A wool jumper might not be the first thing that leaps to mind when styling a sequin skirt, but how good does Alexa Chung look?

6. Look for classic styles

Avoid trendy styles or badly fitting dresses – the sequins are making enough of a statement. Anna Kendrick surely had the fashion police knocking at her door after wearing this off-the-shoulder number on the red carpet:

7. Dare to bare

Keep jewellery and bold make-up to a minimum to avoid a look that's too chaotic. Emma Watson let her gorgeous dress do the talking:

8. Own it!

Take a leaf out of Beyoncé's book and wear your sequins with pride!