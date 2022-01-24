Seoulista Beauty launch two brilliant new hair treatment masks.

Multi-award winning beauty brand Seoulista Beauty has added two new haircare treatments to its professional approved range – Seoulista Curly Locks for replenished, defined and hydrated curls, and Seoulista Blondi Locks to strengthen, condition and illuminate blonde hair. The new treatments join Seoulista Glossy Locks for dry and damaged hair and Seoulista Silky Locks, the innovative smoothing hair wrap to combat frizz caused by friction.

Seoulista Curly Locks (RRP €12)

Curly Locks is a hair treatment mask designed to strengthen, hydrate, and condition curly hair in just 15 minutes. Packed full of hardworking ingredients, Seoulista Curly Locks is infused with 35ml of intensive serum and contains Protoplex a concentrated complex of nourishing proteins which helps to revive damaged curls by strengthening the curl structure for more defined curls that maintain their natural shape.

Infusing skincare science into haircare, intensely hydrating hyaluronic acid molecules work to replenish the hair fibre from deep within. The smaller molecules penetrate the hair shaft to repair breakage, while larger molecules seal in hydration from the surface to smooth and detangle unruly strands and restore manageability to frizzy, dehydrated curls.

Nourishing cetearyl and stearyl alcohols help to add moisture and slip to curly hair, while conditioning argan oil and shea butter help add volume and bounce to lacklustre curls. The drip-free formulation is free from sulphates and silicones and leaves curly hair strengthened, hydrated, and defined with a noticeable softness.

How does it work?

The cap traps heat from the head to help infuse ingredients into the hair follicle. The serum formulation is lighter than other treatments so absorbs into the hair follicle faster, getting to work at helping to replenish dehydrated curls. Use alongside Seoulista Silky Locks Hair Wrap for the complete Seoulista Curly Girl System™ for bouncy beautiful curls.

Seoulista Blondi Locks (RRP €12)

Seoulista Blondi Locks is a treatment hair mask designed to strengthen, condition, and illuminate blonde hair, while caring for the scalp, all in just 15 minutes. The mask is infused with 35ml of intensive serum and contains Illumoplex, a unique complex of shine enhancing actives.

This concentrated blend of antioxidants works to refresh and illuminate blonde hair. Taking skin science into haircare, high concentrations of multi-dimensional, intensely hydrating hyaluronic acid molecules (taken from 7 types of hyaluronic acid) work to repair the hair fibre from deep within – while smaller molecules penetrate deep in the hair shaft to reduce breakage, larger molecules seal in hydration from the surface for visible luminosity and shine.

Nourishing camellia oil, argan oil, and shea butter help to condition and strengthen hair whilst improving elasticity. Scalp-caring centella asiatica, rosemary and chamomile help to reduce inflammation, while lemon extract cleanses at the root to help healthy hair growth. UV agents protect the hair from environmental aggressors to maintain hair hydration levels.

How does it work?

The cap traps heat from the head to help infuse the illuminating and hydrating ingredients into the hair follicle. The serum formulation is lighter than other treatments so absorbs into the hair follicle faster, getting to work at helping to revive dull and damaged blonde hair.

How to use Seoulista Beauty haircare range?

Shampoo and follow with the Seoulista Silky Locks Hair Wrap to remove excess water prior to placing the mask on your head. Ensure all your hair is inside and seal with the sticker. Massage hair through the mask to ensure an even distribution of product and to stimulate the scalp at the roots. Leave for 15 minutes before removing the mask, then rinse and style as normal.

Seoulista Curly Locks and Seoulista Blondi Locks are cruelty-free and have been formulated to be vegan and free from sulphates, minerals, parabens and artificial colours.

Available now from www.seoulistabeauty.com.