Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander announces surprise pregnancy

Maya Vander is set to become a mum once more!

The former Selling Sunset star has announced that she is expecting another baby with her husband Dave Miller.

The joyful news comes after the couple suffered a heartbreaking stillbirth in December 2021, and then experienced a tragic miscarriage six months later.

In a statement to the US Sun, the 39-year-old confirmed that she has a baby on the way – and that her little one will be arriving very soon!

"I am 9 months pregnant and I'm expecting a baby girl any day now,” Maya exclaimed.

The expectant mum then went on to explain why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret until now. "It's exciting, but also this time around I have more fears and more concerns given the last circumstances,” she admitted.

"I kept quiet on social media because I lost a baby when I was nine months pregnant in the past,” Maya continued.

The Netflix star went on to detail that she was eager to have another child. "I know it's hard to understand why I would bother to get pregnant again, but I had a huge void to fill. I stayed calm and positive," she recalled.

"I'm very lucky and thankful for my kids. It was just something that was missing. No one expects to lose a child and give birth to a stillborn,” Maya noted.

Maya finished her statement by sharing one wish that she has. "I hope my story will inspire other women going through any loss,” she concluded.

Maya’s pregnancy news comes almost a year after she confirmed that she would not be featuring in future seasons of Selling Sunset.

"I decided to not go on with the show and it was not an easy decision! Being a part of such a successful hit is absolutely amazing and I am so grateful for!!" she wrote on Instagram in June of last year.

Maya and Dave’s incoming little girl will be joining four-year-old son Aiden and three-year-old daughter Elle.

Congratulations to the happy family on their wonderful news!