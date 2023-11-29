Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa shares mishap with baby son

Heather Rae El Moussa’ first Thanksgiving holiday as a mum did not go smoothly!

The Selling Sunset star became a mother for the first time earlier this year, as she and her husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their son, Tristan.

However, as Heather prepares to mark her baby boy’s first ever festive season, she has admitted that she has already experienced a stressful twist to her plans.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the 36-year-old shared a selfie of herself wrapped up in a fluffy white jacket, alongside another sweet snap of her 10-month-old son.

“Tristan’s first Thanksgiving didn’t really go as planned,” Heather confessed in the caption of her post, before going on to explain what happened.

“Our sweet bear came down with a bad cold, his first one ever, and of course we weren’t at home for it- we were in the mountains where I grew up and I’m not going to lie, this was definitely not how I saw his first Thanksgiving going,” she penned.

“It was his first time being sick so it was stressful for me- a lot of long nights & I wasn’t sure how bad it was going to get. As a mama you feel sort of helpless because they can’t 'tell' you how they feel,” the Netflix star continued.

Heather then went on to give an update on Tristan’s health, writing: “I’m so grateful that he’s feeling better & almost through it and that we were surrounded by our family for a little extra help, love, and support.”

Heather finished off her post with a heartfelt message to her 3.2M followers.

“I know the holidays, for a lot of people, can be a little unexpected so if yours didn’t go as planned either- you’re definitely not alone,” she concluded.

Many of Heather’s fans have since taken to her comments section to express their well-wishes for baby Tristan.

“So glad he’s feeling better! He is so adorable,” one follower replied.

“Sooo sad when they’re sick! Feel better little bear!” another added.