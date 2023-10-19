Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa praised for motherhood insight

Heather Rae El Moussa has received praise on social media for sharing a candid insight into her motherhood experience.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her first child into the world, Tristan, with her husband Tarek back in January.

Now that she’s settled into life with her baby boy, Heather has opened up about her breastfeeding journey, admitting that it’s ‘bittersweet’ as her son ‘doesn’t want to breastfeed anymore’.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share adorable snaps of her and Tristan to her 3.1M followers. The mum-and-son duo are dressed in matching denim jeans and white tops, while her little one is donning a cute bowtie.

Heather spoke about her breastfeeding process in the caption of the post, explaining, “8 1/2 months postpartum. As I write this, my heart is full but also my mama heart is a little sad because my big boy does not want to breast-feed anymore”.

“It’s bittersweet for me because breast-feeding as a new mommy was something I grew to love- I love the bond, the skin to skin, the cuddles, and if I’m being honest, it would have been harder for me to make the decision to stop”.

“About 2 1/2-3 weeks ago, Tristan started to get un-interested & would just pull away and blow bubbles but he would still end up enjoying our morning feeds… until today and I don’t want to force him so I’m trusting the process, like I have from the start”.

She went on to say, “I will still offer it to him but he’s a busy boy these days & is just so distracted. I do want to say that I’m really proud of myself that I made it this long. I passed my goal of 4 months, then 6 months, and I’m proud of my Tristan bear”.

“Breast-feeding was something that was initially hard for him when he was just a newborn because he struggled with his tongue, cheek, & lip ties. But we were a team”.

“It definitely wasn’t the easiest process and I had so many tearful nights & stressful times. Breastfeeding is so freaking hard to begin with and there was many times I wondered if I was drying up or wondering if he was getting enough milk”.

Heather added, “But at the end of the day, I’m so proud of us and so proud of all the mothers out there- no matter how long or short you decide to breastfeed or breastfed at all because you are incredible and I hope you never feel (or felt) ashamed or let anyone judge you for YOUR process”.

“Sending so much love & strength to all the mamas out there that are in the thick of it. I’m here for you because I myself have gone though it all”.

Many fans of the real estate agent praised her honesty in the comments with one writing, “Congratulations babe on making it this far. You’re a great mom”.

“You should be so proud of you two…amazing”, penned a second commenter.

Another said, “It’s amazing and hard and stressful and beautiful all at once. You should be so proud of yourself. As this door in motherhood closes, the next will open. Love you”.

Heather has previously opened up about having difficulties with breastfeeding her son due to his tongue tie, revealing, "Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on”.

“It made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping".