Selling Sunset’s Heather El Moussa gives birth to first child

Congratulations are in order for Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa, as she has become a mum!

The real estate agent has given birth to her first child, a beautiful baby boy, alongside her husband Tarek.

Tarek shared an adorable snap of their bundle of joy wrapped up in a blanket with his and Heather’s hands placed gently on him to his 1.3M Instagram followers.

Tarek revealed when their baby boy made his entrance into the world in the caption by penning, “Our baby boy is here. 1.31.23”.

He added, “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy”.

There is no mention of the tot's name yet and we can't wait to see what the proud parents call him.

Many of Heather's Selling Sunset co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

Jason Oppenheim wrote, "Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!)", while Chrishell Stause penned, "Omg ending SO much love your way!!!".

"Huge congrats!! So happy for you", added Davina Potratz.

In July of last year, Heather and Tarek announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple decided to reveal their big news by taking part in a stunning photoshoot on a beach, with both Heather and Tarek cradling her growing baby bump.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”, Heather gushed in her caption.

The Netflix star had previously been incredibly open about her struggles with infertility and IVF, which she referred to in her pregnancy announcement.

“You just never know what life has in store for you,” Heather penned after revealing that she had fallen pregnant naturally. “You can plan and try to make things happen all you want but what’s meant to be will be so to me, our baby is a miracle baby – the odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened,” she added.

Heather and Tarek’s baby boy now joins Tarek’s other two children, 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Congratulations to the happy family!