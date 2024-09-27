Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi pens tribute to son after new milestone

Bre Tiesi is one proud mum!

The Selling Sunset star is marking a special milestone for her two-year-old son Legendary, whom she shares with TV presenter Nick Cannon.

Bre revealed her son’s latest achievement was him walking in his very first fashion show for Levi at the Rookie Kids Fashion Show.

To celebrate her tot’s achievement, Bre has penned a sweet tribute to Legendary on social media, explaining that he’s making her ‘so proud’ to be his mum.

The real estate agent posted an adorable snap to her 1.6M Instagram followers of her and her son looking at each other and smiling after walking the runway.

Alongside the picture posted to her Stories, Bre wrote, “My son you are just fearless”.

Credit: Bre Tiesi Instagram

“I am so proud to have the honour to guide u through this wild world and give you every opportunity I can to LIVE life. Mommas got you 4lyfe”.

Tiesi also shared an insight into the behind-the-scenes of what it’s like to walk in a children’s fashion show.

Bre unveiled a video of her waiting backstage with Legendary beside her as the pair were preparing to walk the runway.

Credit: Bre Tiesi Instagram

“Show time!! Thank you for letting us close for Levi before this beautiful performance she was epic”, Bre said, referencing an act that was taking to the stage after she and her son finished their walk.

The reality star also shared sweet pictures with Nick Cannon showing his support for his son.

She captioned the cute post, “Daddy came to see legendary’s first fashion show”.