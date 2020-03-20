Self love while self-isolating: Four products we’re loving right now

One of the few perks of being at homee is the fact that we're forced to slow down. Let’s face it, without being forced into it, many of us don’t take the time for ourselves. We neglect our minds and body by putting other people and things first. One thing that is helping us during self-isolation is boosting our self care routine. We’ve picked our favourite new products for you to give yourself some self-love over the coming weeks.

Your skin

Skingredients® PreProbiotic Cleanser (€25.00, 100ml) is formulated to help to restore the skin’s flora and keep your skin nourished, plump and hydrated. It turns out, good bacteria are not just for your gut. It is an incredible daily cleanser that contains a prebiotic-probiotic complex and PHA (polyhydroxy acid) for hydration – so it nourishes, while removing any traces of makeup, oils or debris left over after pre- cleansing the skin.

Simply apply a euro-coin sized amount (two pumps) and massage it into wet skin for at least a minute, from the nipples up, before you cleanse it away using the Cleanse Off Mitt® (€6.50). The Cleanse Off Mitt® is a reusable microfiber makeup remover that removes makeup, oil and debris from the skin with just water, and was created as a rival to face wipes, which do not cleanse the skin and can contain irritating and skin-stripping drying alcohols and fragrances.

PrePro is step 1 in your Core 4 routine, and is ideal for alternating with active, exfoliating treatment cleansers like Sally Cleanse from the Mix + Match range. The Skingredients® Core 4 is the basis of any Skingredients® skincare recipe, with a cleanser, pre-serum, serum and SPF filled with vitamins, fats, and fruit, veg and botanical extracts for healthy skin. It’s food for your face.

Your hair

We’ve all suffered from dry hair. It can cause your locks to become brittle, frizzy and dull and it’s something that we don’t always have time to focus on. There are several things that can cause your hair to become dry:

nutritional deficiencies

excessive sun exposure

contact with chlorinated water

excessive hair wash

use of styling products and tools

use of harsh hair products

Phyto 9 Nourishing Day Cream (€21 for 50ml) is a must try from the leading botanical hair care brand Phyto. This nourishing day cream is infused with nine plant extracts and macadamia oil, which have been selected especially for their nourishing properties. This weightless leave-in conditioner instantly hydrates, smooths and protects medium to coarse tresses while preventing frizz and split ends.

You only need to apply a small amount of this leave-in product to damp hair before styling. The lightweight formula penetrates deep into the hair fibres to repair dry hair and leave your locks smooth and luscious.

We’ve tried it and the result is hair that is left silky soft and illuminated with shine.

Your Body

Uriage Silky Body Lotion (RRP €13 (200ml) / €17 (500ml) is a beautiful silky, fluid and smooth lotion that immediately fuses with the skin to intensely moisturise, smooth and provide comfort. It has a light texture that is immediately absorbed, and leaves your skin feeling extremely soft and moisturised. Bathed in Uriage Thermal Water, your skin regains an optimal level of hydration, lasting comfort and its natural glow.

Uriage is the richest thermal water, with the highest concentration of minerals and trace elements (52 x richer than other thermal water available on the Irish Market).

Your Sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for all areas of your life, everything from beauty and mental focus to your skin and nervous system, it’s essential to get a good night’s sleep. Unfortunately, life is quite stressful right now which means never-ending stresses take their toll, causing one-third of adults to have difficulty falling asleep.

MindYourMind™ (€58.50) is a natural melatonin-free sleep aid that quiets your mind, body and soul in order to create a state of calmness and peacefulness to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. This enriched nutraceutical contains a scientific blend of natural sleep aids, such as trytophen, an amino acid that is essential for a good night sleep and Valerian root, an all-natural sleep aid which eases insomnia, restlessness and nervousness. Stress is a major factor on why people can’t fall asleep, with endless thoughts often keeping you up all night.

Holy Basel Leaf has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for years to help calm the body by reducing stress, anxiety and inflammation. It also regulates cortisol spikes during the sleep cycle to keep you asleep for longer. All of these ingredients work together in order to relax your mind without the fear of grogginess the next morning. Sufficient sleep provides an opportunity for your brain to repair and reconstruct neural networks to help boost mental well-being and your overall health. MindYourMind™ helps to pave the way for a more relaxed and healthier you.

Take MindYourMind™ an hour before bed to switch off and calm down so you can fall into a restful, uninterrupted sleep.