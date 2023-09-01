SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Self-care September: 30 things to enjoy as the seasons change

by

The year is flying by and September is already here to stay! After a fleeting summer, it feels like it’s time to pack away our sunglasses and reach for our scarves already.

It can be quite an overwhelming time as the seasons change since we know we’re heading into colder weather and the end of the year is approaching, making us really reflect on what we have or haven't done over the past few months. 

Instead of feeling pressure and worry as another month passes us by, we’ve decided to head into September on a positive note- we are looking forward to Pumpkin Spiced Lattes after all!

To help make the transition into a new month and upcoming colder season easier, we’re sharing 30 self-care ideas, (one for every day of September) to help you feel relaxed and take the time to indulge in ‘you-time’.

Painting

Bath

Tea & cake

At-home cinema

Say positive affirmations in the mirror

Walk & listen to a new podcast

Skincare routine

Buy a new outfit

Organise your reading list

Write down all your worries

Practice breathing techniques

Reading marathon

Baking contest

Get your hair done

FaceTime a mate

Meditate

Dance party

Create a vision board

Try a new recipe 

Give yourself a manicure

Buy yourself flowers

Facemask & candle

Write a letter to yourself

Learn to knit

Cook your favourite meal

At-home karaoke

Stretching

Watch your favourite show with your favourite snacks

Try a new make-up look

Create a gratitude journal

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.