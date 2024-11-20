Selena Gomez reflects on her difficulties with her mental health

Selena Gomez has been opening up about her attitude towards her mental health.

The Only Murders In The Building actress has remained candid about her mental health since 2020, after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Describing herself as now being “peaceful” and “properly medicated”, Selena has been reflecting on her journey with her mental health.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old recalled her teenage years as a Disney star, and how the pressures of being a role model overwhelmed her.

Referring to her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me, Selena stated: “The documentary was me finally taking a breath and saying, ‘OK, so everything I’ve been trying to be this whole time, I’m a little exhausted and here’s why.’ And it was a nice release, but I don’t want people to think that’s where I am anymore.”

“I want to make it crystal clear that that was a capsule of a time in my life and I truly believe I won’t be there again because I am properly medicated and I’m seeing people and I’m taking care of myself,” she continued.

Selena went on to share that it made her “so mad” when documentary viewers accused her of being a “victim”.

“It was terrifying for me to let people inside my world that way, but I was doing it because I felt like maybe this would help someone, and that’s what I care about. I just wanted people to feel less alone,” she explained.

“People completely misunderstood what I was trying to do with it. Not everyone, just a group of people, and they love to label me as this victim. And it’s funny because the things that I walked through, I fully believe I’m one of the strongest people that I have ever known,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star added.

Selena also confessed that she was “really surprised” that her bipolar diagnosis didn’t hinder her career success.

“What made me so happy was that afterward people were coming up to me talking about their stories. It wasn’t, ‘Let’s take a picture real quick.’ It became, ‘I actually have a story about myself that I want to share.’ People trust me with their truth, and I don’t take that lightly,” she praised.