Season’s Treatings: Blue Pet Co. unveils affordable and nutritious gift for dogs

Blue Pet Co., the Kerry-based pet nutrition company, is helping dog owners give their furry family members something special with its return of the popular Christmas Gift Box, priced affordably at €9.95. Known for its commitment to sustainability and quality, Blue Pet Co. has crafted this gift box as a nutritious and eco-friendly treat that’s perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes. The box is now available on their website, bluepetco.com , making it easier than ever to spoil pets without compromising on health or environmental impact.

Designed with both dogs and their owners in mind, each gift box includes sample packs of Blue Pet Co.'s best-selling supplements: **GoShine Chews** for skin and coat health, **GoActive Chews** to support joint and mobility, and **GoSmile Sticks** for improved oral hygiene. Each product is formulated with high-quality marine extracts sourced from Irish seaweed, which are scientifically proven to support various aspects of canine health. Blue Pet Co.’s commitment to nutritional science and eco-conscious practices makes it a unique choice for pet owners who want the best for their dogs.

In addition to being packed with nutritious benefits, the Christmas Gift Box stands out for its sustainable design. The chews and sticks come in eco-friendly, recyclable pouches, and the entire box is crafted with recyclable materials. Adding a personal touch, the gift box has space for a custom holiday message, so pet owners can truly make their gift one-of-a-kind.

“We know that dogs are part of the family, and leaving them off the Christmas list is never an option,” said a representative from Blue Pet Co. “Unfortunately, many holiday gifts for pets lack sustainability and contain low-quality ingredients, so we wanted to create a product that would bring joy to pets while also being good for them and for the planet.”

To make the holidays even more special, Blue Pet Co. is offering a buy-two-get-one-free deal throughout December, allowing customers to purchase two gift boxes and receive a third box free—a great option for multi-pet households or as a gift for friends’ or family members’ dogs.

In addition, the company is offering an exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday “Two-for-One” deal, with further details set to be announced next week. This seasonal offer is expected to be popular among dog owners looking for a way to keep their pets healthy and happy through the holidays and beyond.