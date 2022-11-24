SHEmazing!
Season 4 of Penn Badgley’s You to be released a day early

Calling all fans of Netflix’s You… Joe is back!

The streaming service has announced this afternoon that season 4 of the hit thriller series will be released a day earlier than planned.

In September, as part of Netflix's worldwide TUDUM event, fans were told that they could expect to receive season 4 of You on two different days. Part 1 of the new season was due to be released on February 10 next year, and Part 2 would follow exactly one month later, on March 10.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YOU (@younetflix)

However, the show’s producers have since changed things around a bit, and have now announced that both parts of season 4 will be released a day earlier than planned. Hooray!

So, mark these dates in your calendar: Part 1 of You season 4 will be released on February 9, 2023. Audiences will then have to wait a whole month for the conclusive Part 2, which will drop on March 9.

To coincide with the new release dates, Netflix have also treated fans of the show to a sparkling new teaser poster for the new season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YOU (@younetflix)

In the snap, main character Joe (played by Penn Badgley) can be seen dressed in a full tweed suit, as he takes on the persona of Professor Jonathan Moore in London. 

As per usual, season 4 of You promises to follow Joe as he becomes obsessed with yet another young woman. This time around, he finds himself infatuated with an art gallery director named Kate (played by Feel Good star Charlotte Ritchie). However, things become even more complicated when Joe/Jonathan inevitably bumps into his former lover Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). 

Netflix has yet to release a trailer for the upcoming season, but we have no doubt that fans will be rewarded with one in the coming months as the preparations for season 4 begin.

We can’t wait!

