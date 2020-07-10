Search for Naya Rivera has turned into a recovery mission

The search for actress Naya Rivera has now turned into a recovery mission, according to Venture County Sheriff's Office.

The former Glee star went missing on Wednesday, July 8. It is understood that Naya Rivera rented a boat at the lake Wednesday afternoon and went for an excursion with her four-year-old son.

Her four-year-old son was later found in the boat, which was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the boy alone and asleep onboard. The young boy explained that he was swimming in the lake with his mum. He managed to get back in the boat, but 33-year-old Rivera did not.

50 sheriff’s personnel, along with a helicopter, boat crews, divers, and unmanned aerial vehicles searched the lake for five hours on Wednesday evening, but they failed to find the mum.

They searched the entire shoreline and surface of the lake thoroughly. It was reported that divers also searched under water in the area where the boat had last been seen. However, they could not find Rivera.

The search for the missing actress resumed on Thursday morning, but has now been declared a recovery mission. The Glee star is presumed dead after a tragic drowning accident.

We are thinking of Naya's family and friends during this harrowing time.