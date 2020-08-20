Scott Disick and Sofia Richie no longer speak after break-up

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have broken up for a second time. The couple, who reconciled their romance in July, originally went their separate ways in May.

It is understood that the pair are no longer on speaking terms. E! Online reported, Scott and 21-year-old Sofia have "broken up for good."

A source told the publication, "They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

The major age difference between the couple led to their split. "Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue. He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses.

"And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time," the source shared.

"Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future."

Fans have been hoping Scott would rekindle his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The parents share three children together and have been successfully co-parenting since they ended their relationship in 2015.

Feature: Getty Images