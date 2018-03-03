Scientists have discovered a spider that looks like the SORTING HAT

Hold on to your hats, ladies; you are about to read the most important piece of news this year…

Recently, two Mumbai-based scientists discovered a new species of spider, and it looks EXACTLY like the bloody Sorting Hat.

The spider has been named Eriovixia Gryffindori after one of the Hogwarts founders, Godric Gryffindor (naturally).

“When we first saw the spider, our collective thoughts were, ‘It looks just like the Sorting Hat, from the films!’ Being on the same wavelength, we decided to name the spider, after Godric Gryffindor,” one of the scientists said to BuzzFeed.

Even the amazing JK Rowling was chuffed with new discovery, and even sent out a tweet:

Well now, there you have it.

Groundbreaking stuff.