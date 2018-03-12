‘Scars and eczema’ This cream is the answer to all your prayers

Do you find yourself constantly looking for a cream that does it all?

From dry and itchy skin to stretch marks and scars – we just want a one-stop shop for all of our skin issues and needs.

We've tried countless creams and lotions, that have left us desperate for something better.

WELL, we've found it ladies.

We'd like to introduce you to Human + Kind's 'Family Remedy Cream.'

This glorious creation is kind to skin and helps to soothe and reduce the appearance of: eczema, psoriasis and acne prone skin.

It works wonders on dry and sensitive skin, itching and razor burn, athlete’s foot, insect bites and stings, brittle nails and even sunburn.

It is packed full of wonderful, natural ingredients such as tea tree oil, broccoli extract, shea butter and marshmallow (yes, really).

It's just one of those kind of products that you can put on anything, and we love that!

I personally get psoriasis on my shoulders, and decided to give this cream a whirl (very little has ever worked for me, so I'm always on the hunt).

My skin feels amazing, and smooth!

The best part is that it's not gross and sticky – it goes on silky and you can barley feel it on your skin.

Smells like heaven also.

Now of course, it won't work for everyone, but it is so so worth trying.