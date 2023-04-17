Scarlett Moffatt shares insight into 4D pregnancy scan

Scarlett Moffatt has shared a pregnancy update after she went for her first 4D scan with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The former Gogglebox star opened up about her experience getting the scan over the weekend and revealed who her little one looks like the most.

Speaking to her 2.3M Instagram followers on her Stories earlier today, Scarlett explained, “Me and Scott went for a 4D picture on Saturday, a 4D scan, of our little boy and I was a little bit dubious. I was like, ‘I think babies just look like babies, don’t they in the womb and stuff?’”.

“But, honestly, you could see so much detail. Actually, he really resembles Scott as a baby. He’s got the same lips, same nose and shape face”.

“I was comparing it to pictures of me as a newborn and Scott as a newborn and I was like, ‘Oh wow, he actually really, really looks like Scott’”.

The 32-year-old went on to encourage other expectant mums to have the scan done. “Obviously we won’t know fully until he’s out in the world, but I was shocked. Anybody who’s considering a 4D scan, definitely do it because it was so cute to see all the little features”.

Moffatt also posted a photo of her baby’s scan and wrote, “But our little boy is doing so well”, alongside it.

Credit: Instagram

Scarlett announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend in February of this year with a sweet video featuring her dog.

When sharing the exciting news, she explained, “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all. You are so loved already little one”.

Last month, the reality TV star revealed the couple were having a little boy by posting a black and white video of her holding a bouquet of flowers that transitioned into a beautiful bundle of blue roses.