Scarlett Moffatt reveals son’s lavish present ahead of birthday

Scarlett Moffatt has been sharing an insight into her son’s first birthday present.

The former Gogglebox star welcomed her baby boy, Jude, into the world with her fiancé Scott Dobson back in June of last year.

As she prepares for Jude to turn one year old, Scarlett has showcased the gorgeous gift she and Scott got for him- a playroom.

Explaining that she decided to turn their spare room into Jude’s very own playroom, Scarlett gave a glimpse into the gorgeous room on social media.

On Instagram, Moffatt unveiled a video of the playroom to her 2.4M followers and gave a tour of the fun-looking space.

During the footage, Scarlett revealed that she split up the room into separate themed parts with a colourful section, outer space section, safari section and music section.

In the caption of the post, the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner wrote, “I love sharing little updates about Jude with you all. He turns ONE next month & me & Scott got a bit excited & started his present early – his playroom- we started it yesterday & basically finished it in 7 hours, I’m so proud of us!!”.

“We now don’t have a spare room for people to stay over in (but that’s what couches are for right)”.

Scarlett went on to say, “I am also anticipating people fall in love with the wall mural as much as I did and I hate it when people gate keep secrets so it’s from @wallism_com”.

“Most of the items we bought from Amazon, the range and tried to get as many things as possible from Etsy to help support small businesses”.

She closed off by admitting, “Honestly my heart has felt so full all day just watching him play, I’m really aware of how lucky I am to be able to do this for my little boy & I’ll never stop pinching myself”.

Many fans and pals of Scarlett’s headed to the comments to share their thoughts on Jude’s playroom.

One fan wrote, “How gorgeous is this?! He loves it so much already”.

“This looks beautiful and I love how much colour is in there!!! super lucky little boy xx”, penned another commenter.

A third fan added, “Beautiful play room! Lucky little man xx”.