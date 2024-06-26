Scarlett Moffatt celebrates son’s birthday with adorable tribute

Scarlett Moffatt is celebrating her baby boy.

The former Gogglebox star welcomed her first child, Jude, into the world with her fiancé Scott Dobson exactly one year ago today.

To mark his first birthday, Scarlett has taken to social media to reflect on the day she gave birth to Jude and shared a heartwarming tribute about her son.

Firstly, Scarlett unveiled a sweet video to her 2.4M Instagram followers from when she went into labour.

Posting the short clip to her Stories, the 33-year-old can be seen in a hospital bed as she excitedly said, “So, we don’t know when he’s coming but he’s coming soon! It’s so exciting”.

Moffatt then showcased a selection of family photos of her, Scott and their son together.

The first image shows the family-of-three enjoying time on holiday. Scarlett added text to the screen that reads, “Our baby boy is one”.

“Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives every single day Jude”, she added on a snap from Jude’s Christening Day, which took place earlier this month.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

The final family picture shows the trio posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Scarlett penned, “Happy birthday Jude”, followed by a white heart emoji.

Looking back on when her son was just a newborn, the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner posted an adorable video from when Jude was very young.

Coredlia’s moving song Little Life plays over the footage as the tot is fast asleep in his cot.

Scott also penned a sweet birthday message for his and Scarlett’s son online alongside a snap of them in Paris.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my little bundle of joy, 1 years old today. How has it been a year of being your daddy already, me and you mam love you more than anything”.

Last month, Scarlett shared an insight into the special birthday present she and Scott got for their little one’s birthday.

Unveiling a video of Jude’s very own playroom with various themes throughout it, Moffatt penned, “I love sharing little updates about Jude with you all”.

“He turns ONE next month & me & Scott got a bit excited & started his present early – his playroom- we started it yesterday & basically finished it in 7 hours, I’m so proud of us!!”.