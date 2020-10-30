Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost get married in secret ceremony

It’s official — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are now married, after tying the knot in a private ceremony last weekend.

The Instagram account for Meals On Wheels America announced the news on Thursday evening, in a super special way.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the announcement post read.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

While this is the first time Jost has said “I do” this will be the third marriage for Scarlett. The two-time Oscar nominee wed fellow actor Ryan Renolds in September 2008, and then parted ways in December 2010.

She also married journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014, whom she shares a six-year-old daughter with, named Rose Dorothy Dauriac. They split up in 2017.

The Avengers actress started dating Jost towards the end of 2017, when the two bonded over a shared sense of humour. The SNL host popped the question in May this year, with Scarlett showing off her 11-carat engagement ring in July, at Comic Con where she was promoting her Black Widow prequel film.

The Marvel star gushed about her surprising engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, just a few weeks ago. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment,” she said.