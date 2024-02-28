Say thank you mum with Lily O’Brien’s this Mother’s Day

To all the best Mums, the do it all Mum, the taxi Mum, the sports fanatic Mums, first time Mums, Mums-in-law, and the step Mums, say thank you with Lily O’Brien’s this Mother’s Day. All Mums go above and beyond so that we don’t have to, so show your appreciation and put a smile on her face this March 10th with Lily O’Brien’s delicious range of chocolate.

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION

For mums who deserve the ultimate chocolate indulgence, Lily O’Brien’s Ultimate Chocolate Collection is the ideal gift choice. Beautifully wrapped with a stylish turquoise bow, the Ultimate Collection includes an assortment of milk, dark and white chocolates including Simply Chocolate, Le Crunch Chocolate, Death by Chocolate and Zesty Orange Chocolate.

THE DESSERTS COLLECTION

She will feel your love this Mother’s Day when you gift her the Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection. This delicious gift really offers something extra special and is sure to go down a treat. Inspired by the best loved dessert recipes from around the world, including Hazelnut Torte, Banoffee Pie, Crème Brulée, Raspberry Infusion, Key Lime Pie and Lemon Posset, the Desserts Collection is available in two box sizes; 16 chocs and a larger box 30 chocolates.

THE EXQUISITE COLLECTION

The Lily O’Brien’s Exquisite Collection offers an extra touch of elegance that mum will love. With exotic recipe pairings including Ginger & Lemon confit, Coconut & Lime, Almond & Cranberry, Dark chocolate Sea Salted Caramel and more, this collection is sure to delight her taste buds.

CHOCOLATE COLLECTION

Gift Mum the Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate collection and she will indulge in a symphony of delectable recipes with this heavenly assortment of handcrafted chocolates. Combining traditional recipes with innovative twists this collection will tantalize her taste buds and leave her reaching for more.

TRUFFLES RANGE

The Lily O’Brien’s Truffles range make a great treat for sharing with the whole family this Mother’s Day. Savour the silkiness of the Milk Chocolate Truffles, the award-winning Salted Caramel Truffles, or the Vanilla Truffles wrapped in signature Lily O’Brien’s milk chocolate. An O’ooh-so-luxurious delight for the taste buds.

All Lily O’Brien’s collections are Made in Ireland and available in stores nationwide and online at www.lilyobriens.ie.

Find Lily O’Brien’s on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/LilyOBriens

Follow Lily O’Brien’s on Instagram @lilyobriens

Follow Lily O’Brien’s on Twitter @lilyobriens