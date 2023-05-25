Say goodbye to inflammation and hello to healthy joints with Curcumin+

Neutrient announces the launch of its new curcumin supplement, a natural and effective way to support overall health and well-being. The newest product from award-winning practitioner brand Neutrient, which focusses on superior nutrient absorption is Curcumin+. Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant found in the spice turmeric and has been studied extensively for its numerous health benefits.

Curcumin+ :

Has Theracurmin® which is 27 times more absorbable than regular curcumin

Is BioPerine free

Is Soluble and readily absorbable

Has Casperome® which is absorbed 3 times more efficiently and faster

Curcumin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which help reduce inflammation and joint pain. It also has potential benefits for heart health and brain function.

This innovative new formula combines highly absorbable Theracurmin®, a patented and clinically researched form of curcumin, the active phytonutrient found in turmeric, with Casperome® a patented boswellia extract containing a full spectrum of boswellic acids coated in phospholipids for superior absorption.

Both ingredients support joint health and flexibility, making these botanicals essential for helping maintain mobility and movement. As with all Neutrient products, superior absorption of the nutrients is key in this formula. Curcumin+ is 27 times more bioavailable than ordinary Curcumin due to the carefully selected botanicals.

Curcumin+ provides key support:

for movement, flexibility and mobility

during times of joint pain or inflammation

during recuperation and recovery from illness or injury

after a period of food or alcohol over-indulgence

alongside a cleansing or elimination diet

Curcumin+ has an RRP of €46.78 for 60 capsules with each capsule providing 60mg of curcumin. It is vegan, gluten, dairy and GMO free.

The curcumin supplement is available now on the Neutrient website and through select retailers. For more information, please visit www.abundanceandhealth.co.uk.