Sarah Merrygold gives baby shower insight for child no.3 with Aston

Sarah Lou Merrygold has shared an insight into her baby shower.

The dancer is expecting her third child with her husband, JLS singer, Aston Merrygold.

The couple announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their third child together back in September.

With the help of their sons, six-year-old Grayson and three-year-old Macaulay, the pair revealed that they would be becoming a family-of-five later this year with a heartwarming video.

Now that Sarah is eight months into her pregnancy and her due date nears closer, she was treated to a ‘perfect’ baby shower by her friends and family.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah unveiled a collection of gorgeous photos from the event to her 173K followers.

In the snaps, the expectant mum looks radiant as she wears an off-the-shoulder brown dress with a pair of gold heels.

The stunning decor of the party matched the dark tones of the room with navy, gold and cream balloons, pampas grass and a flowery teal cake.

Merrygold captioned the post, “I have the most amazing family and friends. Me and bump have been truly spoilt today and showered with so much love, laughter, & a whole load of sugar”.

“It has been truly perfect & I can’t thank you all enough for being there & celebrating with us”

“And to my angel friend @__emmamcdonald85 once again you go above & beyond to make it so perfect for me & I am forever grateful. Love you”

She sweetly closed off by adding, “Going to bed with a full belly and heart”.

Many famous faces, fans and loved ones headed to the comments to compliment Sarah on the beautiful pictures.

The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Lewis wrote, “I mean no one does pregnancy like you”.

“You look incredible mama”, penned social media influencer and former TOWIE star Emma McVey.

Money-saving influencer Gemma bird also said, “Ah you look beautiful”.