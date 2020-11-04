Sarah Jessica Parker takes her son to vote days after his 18th birthday

Sex and the City star, Sarah Jessica Parker, along with husband Matthew Broderick, took their son, James Wilkie to vote for the very first time, just days after his eighteenth birthday.

The three were pictured together on what appeared to be a jolly family day out together, strolling down the street on their way to cast their vote.

It was clear which party the family were voting for, as Parker and son James were both seen wearing matching navy jumpers with the words, “Rebuild With Love, Biden Harris,” written across the front.

Both father and son wore matching red beanies, while Parker kept it casual in loose jeans and black runners. However, all three sported “I Voted” stickers.

James Wilkie, who turned 18 on October 28, just days before the presidential election, posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories, showing off his sticker with pride.

Credit: instagram.com/jwbr0derick

The Hocus Pocus actress celebrated her son’s birthday by posting a touching tribute for her eldest child. “My beloved son, James Wilkie, on this day, you are 18 years old,” the mum-of-three wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of throwback images.

“I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor,” Parker gushed, adding, “As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead.”

“Happy birthday my first time voter. I love you so. X, Mama.”