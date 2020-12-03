Sarah Harding gives emotional update about her breast cancer battle

The Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding revealed the shocking news three months ago, that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and it had advanced, spreading to other parts of the body.

Following this harrowing announcement, Sarah has been inundated with messages of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike. Sarah has since remained silent on social media, while she’s been receiving treatment and battling this brutal disease.

However, the 39-year-old singer has now shared a lengthy update, thanking everyone for their endless support and well wishes, as well as revealing that she’s currently writing a book about her journey.

“Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post,” Sarah wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself as a child, followed by another photo revealing what the front cover of her book will look like.

“Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me. I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how,” she confessed.

Sarah then went on to explain that she had been approached by the publishing company, Ebury, back in September, following her heartbreaking announcement, asking if she would like to share her story by writing a book.

“It came at such a good time for me as it’s given me something fun and positive to focus on while I’ve been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment.”

“I’ve nearly finished it now and this week Mum and I have been looking through old photos choosing which ones to include. It’ll be out after Christmas and I’m really proud of it. I hope you’ll like it.”

“Sending lots of love to everyone – I hope you’re all keeping well – S x,” she added.

Sarah’s post has been flooded with comments filled with love, support and encouragement once again.