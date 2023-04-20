Sarah Ferguson speaks out about King Charles’ coronation ‘snub’

Sarah Ferguson has finally spoken out about not being invited to the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

The Duchess of York, who is the former sister-in-law of King Charles after divorcing Prince Andrew, had been facing speculation about the reason why she would not be attending the historic ceremony, which is taking place on May 6.

The mum-of-two has now taken the opportunity to clear up the rumours about her intended absence.

Sarah appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today, and in her interview, the Duchess was asked by presenter Kate Garraway if she would be attending the coronation ceremony.

“No, I’m not actually,” Sarah replied, before explaining the reason behind the decision.

“It’s a state occasion. Being divorced I don’t think you can have it both ways,” the 63-year-old detailed.

Sarah then went on to share how excited she is to be moving on from her royal life, and focusing on her career as a novelist.

“The great thing about this time is the unity of family, I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family," she praised. “In private I can be there."

Sarah also appeared on Loose Women earlier this month to promote her upcoming romance novel, Most Intriguing Lady. At the time, she confessed that she didn’t anticipate receiving an invite to the coronation.

Instead, she revealed her alternate plans to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that’s what I’m going to be doing,” she beamed.

"I also love to watch it on telly because you hear a lot on telly, the commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back,” she added.

Sarah became the Duchess of York after she married Prince Andrew in July 1986. The couple subsequently went on to welcome two daughters together – Princess Beatrice (34) and Princess Eugenie (33) – before they announced their separation in March 1992.