Sarah Ferguson shares cute tribute for daughter Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating a very special day for her daughter Princess Eugenie as she turns 33 years old.

The Duchess of York decided to mark the special occasion by sharing a moving tribute for her daughter alongside a sweet throwback photo from when she was a child.

Posting the picture to her 496K Instagram followers, described her youngest as ‘magical’ and ‘beloved’.

In the snap, Eugenie can be seen wearing a denim jacket with a pink bow in her hair, while rocking a pair of sunglasses, truly dressed like a 90’s icon.

Ferguson captioned the post, “Happy Happiest of birthdays, my Eugenie .. Spring flowers always tells me the excitement of your birthday is soon and here we are”.

“You are my magical beloved daughter and I am so proud of you”, the 63-year-old added.

The comments of the lovely post were flooded with kind birthday wishes for the Princess.

The Princess, who is currently 11th in line to the throne, shared an insight into her Mother’s Day over the weekend by sharing a photo of her with her son August.

She captioned the post, “I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx”.

Sarah also paid tribute to Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice on Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of them when they were children.

She penned, “I’m so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be. I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever”.

Eugenie announced she was expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank back in January alongside an adorable snap of her son kissing her blossoming baby bump. She also excitedly revealed she will be welcoming the tot into the world in the summer.