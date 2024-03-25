Sarah Ferguson reaches out to Kate amid cancer treatment

Sarah Ferguson has reached out to Kate Middleton, following her announcement that she is receiving treatment for cancer.

On Friday (March 22), the Princess of Wales released a video to the public, stating that she is undergoing “a course of preventive chemotherapy”. The treatment is due to a discovery of cancer following her abdominal surgery in January.

Now, a few days on from the heartbreaking news, one of Catherine’s fellow royals has reached out in support, amid her own cancer journey.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, confirmed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer, just a few months after she underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer last summer.

Earlier today, the 64-year-old took to her Instagram page to release an official statement in solidarity with the Princess of Wales.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome,” Sarah wrote.

“As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal,” the mother-of-two added.

On March 22, the Princess of Wales spoke to the public for the first time in three months, confirming that she is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

In the video, which was recorded in the gardens of Windsor Castle, the 42-year-old detailed her wish for privacy for herself, her husband Prince William, and their three children – Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5).

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay,” the princess explained, adding: “As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day.”