Sarah Ferguson honours daughter Princess Beatrice with sweet tribute

It’s Princess Beatrice’s birthday!

Today (August 8), the royal is celebrating her 36th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson has taken the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her.

Earlier today, the Duchess of York took to Instagram to unveil a black-and-white image of herself embracing a younger Beatrice.

“Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman!” the 64-year-old penned in her caption.

“I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life,” Sarah continued, adding: “I love you. Happy birthday."

Following her beautiful birthday tribute, many of Sarah’s 721K followers have been expressing their own well-wishes to Princess Beatrice.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Princess Beatrice, what a wonderful photograph,” one fan replied.

“Happy Birthday Beatrice she's your mini me Sarah,” another commented.

“What wonderful things to say about your beautiful daughter,” a third fan added.

Princess Beatrice recently spoke out in praise of her mother, after Sarah revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Duchess’ diagnosis with malignant melanoma came just seven months after she underwent a single mastectomy for breast cancer.

In an interview with OK! last month, Beatrice detailed: “My mum is always inspiring and inspiring me. She's one of the people that whenever life throws something really hard at you, she turns back to being one of the most joyful individuals”.

“I think what she's been through in the last year, it really made a lot of people get checked. She's really kind of come through the other side and it's just so wonderful," she continued.

"I love learning from her every single day – whatever you go through, turn back to joy, turn back to love and kindness," Beatrice added.