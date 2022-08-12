Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares uplifting video about recovery journey

Saoirse Ruane’s mother has opened up about her daughter’s journey back to physio.

The Late Late Toy Show star’s mother, Roseanna, took to Instagram today to showcase her daughter’s strength and determination.

The Instagram video montage shows Saoirse doing stretches and exercises with a rubber ball. Her younger sister, Farrah Rose, can be seen cheering her big sister on, before joining in on the action and blowing bubbles to make her sister smile.

In the caption, Saoirse’s mother wrote, “Back to physio today with some help from Farrah Rose”.

The news comes following the 10-year-old’s revelation in June that she had undergone successful surgery to remove a tumor in her lung.

“9 days post surgery and our girl is back home where she belongs. It’s very surreal to think she’s home and that she is making such a remarkable recovery,” Saoirse’s mum had said at the time.

Saoirse’s parents have never wavered in giving their daughter unconditional support. “It’s been our privilege to sit by your bedside these past few weeks and help you in whatever way you needed!” Saoirse’s mum commented after the successful surgery. “We may be on the sideline, but we are your biggest cheerleaders and we will fight your corner every time.”

Two months on from her operation, and Saoirse appears to be making a steady recovery.

The inspirational 10-year-old has been flooded with well-wishes and positive affirmations on her Instagram page, following her physio video.

“An AMAZING young lady,” one follower wrote. “She is a warrior and an inspiration.” “An amazing girl and a beautiful bond with her little sister,” another commented.

Saoirse Ruane warmed hearts – both across Ireland and around the world – when she appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in November 2020 to talk about her previous battle with cancer, in which her leg had to be amputated.

Earlier this year, it had been revealed that Saoirse had been diagnosed with a second tumor.

Thankfully, Saoirse is now on the road to recovery, and we wish her well.