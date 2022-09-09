Saoirse Ronan opens up about her career sacrifices

Saoirse Ronan has been opening up about the biggest regret that she has from her acting career.

The Oscar-nominated actress was interviewed this morning on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, as part of a promotion for her new film, See How They Run.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, the 28-year-old revealed that she feels as though she has missed out on huge parts of her youth as a result of her career.

"I do feel like there are things I have missed out on but to be honest, you're always going to feel like you have missed out on something,” Saoirse explained.

“Especially when I was a teenager that I wish I could have been part of more socially… it’s such an informative time and such an intense time. I think being part of younger people's social circles, I wasn't really around that as much,” she continued.

Saoirse also spoke about the benefits of being surrounded by adults as a young actor, and the wisdom that she gained from them.

“I was working with yes, people who are older, but people who are free in their expression and I really learnt a lot from them… I was in a playgroup, essentially,” the actress joked.

“But yeah, there’s always going to be things that you feel you’ve missed out on, but whatever price you have to pay for doing something that you really love and you really feel free doing, then I ultimately feel like that’s worth it,” she admitted.

Saoirse also spoke about the pride that she felt during filming See How They Run, as she was allowed to use her natural Irish accent for the role.

Credit: See How They Run Instagram

“I insisted on using my own accent because… of how scary I find comedy, so the only way I was able to properly give it a go was if I could use my own voice, cause it’s just too many things to think about otherwise.”

“It was really nice to finally enjoy being Irish and also not have it be a ‘thing’ that she [Saoirse's character, Constable Stalker] is Irish," the actress noted.

See How They Run is now playing in cinemas nationwide.