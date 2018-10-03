Saoirse-Monica Jackson shared a sneak peek of filming for Derry Girls

Channel 4's Derry Girls earned itself quite the following when it hit out screens earlier this year.

Set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, its laugh-out-loud one-liners and nostalgia drenched soundtrack proved a big hit on both sides of the Irish sea, and now the second season is due back on our screens in the new year.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn, has treated fans of the show to a sneak peek of the new season.

The actress uploaded an Instagram picture as Erin, decked out in her fictional school uniform.

In June, Saoirse and her co-star Jamie-Lee O' Donnell, who plays Michelle, told Ray D'Arcy that filming would commence on season 2 in October.

So it seems like things are right on schedule.

At the time, Jamie-Lee asked Saoirse: 'It's gonna be on Netflix, isn't it?'

However, there has been no confirmation that either series of the show will appear on the streaming service.

'Obviously, we'd love to get that trajectory of Netflix and all the rest of it,'Saoirse responded.

'It would be great for people to be able to watch it all in the one go because it is one of those things that happened so fast. It would be great to watch it consecutively but we'll have to wait and see.'