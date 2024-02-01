Saoirse-Monica Jackson confirms engagement to DJ Denis Sulta

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is now a bride-to-be!

The Derry Girls actress has announced that she is engaged to her partner, DJ Denis Sulta.

Saoirse, who is best known for her role as Erin Quinn in the hit Channel 4 comedy, quietly confirmed the news on social media earlier today.

On her Instagram stories, the 30-year-old re-shared a snippet of an interview her now-fiancé Denis recently conducted with Metal Magazine.

For his last question, Denis was asked to describe his “best memory looking back at the past year”.

The Scottish music producer, whose real name is Hector Barbour, sweetly replied: “The day I proposed to my fiancé Saoirse.”

While she has yet to show a glimpse of her engagement ring, Saoirse re-posted the small section of the interview to her 409K Instagram followers, along with a GIF of pink hearts.

Although the pair chose to quietly announce their engagement news on social media, a few of their fans have already congratulated them.

“Huge congratulations to you both!!” one follower exclaimed.

“The last question,” another gushed.

Saoirse and Denis initially started dating in December 2020. The couple went public with their romance in September 2021, when they posted a photo of themselves beaming together on social media.

For his wife-to-be’s 30th birthday in November of last year, Denis lovingly treated her to a lavish weekend away in Liverpool.

“Happy birthday to the best thing in my life and on the planet full stop. What a weekend!” he exclaimed at the time.

The pair continue to keep their relationship relatively private from fans. However, Denis did choose to take part in the conclusion of Saoirse’s breakout show Derry Girls.

In the penultimate episode of the Northern Irish sitcom, which aired in May 2022, Denis made a brief appearance as a bouncer who chucks Erin, played by Saoirse, and her friends out of a Halloween party.